Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stake Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,650,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,166,000 after purchasing an additional 525,165 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Pure Storage by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,425,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,006,000 after buying an additional 328,288 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $385,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Pure Storage Stock Performance

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Featured Articles

