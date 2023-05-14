Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,790 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

