Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,947.50 ($24.57) and last traded at GBX 1,965 ($24.79). Approximately 8,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 7,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,975 ($24.92).

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £116.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,956.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,947.58.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 29.25 ($0.37) per share. This is an increase from Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s previous dividend of $10.75. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -518.81%.

About Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

