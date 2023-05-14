Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,264 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $644,959,000 after acquiring an additional 719,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

