Roth Mkm Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $995.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Roth Mkm from $940.00 to $995.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $962.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $872.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $843.90. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $964.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.19, for a total value of $96,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $745,107.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $41,627,112. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

