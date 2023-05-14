Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 18,839 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Clearfield worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after purchasing an additional 177,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clearfield by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 151,583 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth about $6,590,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,351,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

Clearfield Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $36.11 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

