Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 20,642 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of John Wiley & Sons worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE WLY opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $54.38.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $491.37 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -817.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.