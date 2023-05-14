Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $487.47 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $515.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $481.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,187 shares of company stock worth $2,518,927. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

