Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 132.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,220 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 309,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $113,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,201,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $75,283,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,311,704 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $47,920,000 after acquiring an additional 86,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,943.1% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,256,999 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

