Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 19,425 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of nVent Electric worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

nVent Electric Stock Performance

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $46.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

