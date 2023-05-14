Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 24,972 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,121 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.2% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 520.5% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $2,411,376 over the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CFR. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.69.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average of $126.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.55 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.