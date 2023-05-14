Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 4,176 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Xylem by 248.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $104.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

