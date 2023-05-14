Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 8,018 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 13,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after acquiring an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BA opened at $200.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.15. The stock has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

