Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,671 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Ally Financial worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 145.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 108.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

