Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,868 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 86,844 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of NovaGold Resources worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,776.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,776.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NG opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 57.88, a quick ratio of 57.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

NovaGold Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

