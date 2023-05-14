Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $115.14 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.