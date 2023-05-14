Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 364.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,257 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Hyatt Hotels worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,918.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,918.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $3,720,368.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,994. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of H stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

