Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.55 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,991 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of United Airlines worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.24) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

