Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,657 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Organon & Co. worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 29,261 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 467,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 236,693 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 42.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

