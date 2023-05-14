Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,379 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Zai Lab worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZLAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 11.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Zai Lab Trading Down 8.5 %

ZLAB stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.16. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $53.95.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.79 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 206.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $786,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,879 shares of company stock worth $990,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

