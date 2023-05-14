Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,127 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $82.02.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

