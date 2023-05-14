Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.72 Million Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,374 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Lyft worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $32,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. BTIG Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.
Lyft Stock Down 2.6 %
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.83). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 134.14% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
See Also
