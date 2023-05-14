Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.79 Million Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.98% of UFP Technologies worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFPT stock opened at $148.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.78. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $151.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 12.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFPT. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $238,240.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $1,044,709.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,773.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,702 shares of company stock worth $3,240,563 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.