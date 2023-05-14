Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.81 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,765 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of NiSource worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NiSource by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Stock Up 1.2 %

NI opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

