Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Repligen worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

RGEN stock opened at $151.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.60 and its 200 day moving average is $174.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

