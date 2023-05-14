Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Hasbro worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,551,000 after purchasing an additional 888,075 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $92.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

