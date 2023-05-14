Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,395 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.76.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

