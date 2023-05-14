Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,313 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $45.28.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.