Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 43,029 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 638.7% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.