Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,181 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 682,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,587,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

VSCO opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.04. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Barclays lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

