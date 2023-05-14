Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,367 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Easterly Government Properties worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 149.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 341.94%.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

