Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,059 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.73% of Inhibrx worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Inhibrx by 2,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 83,981 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Inhibrx by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Inhibrx stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $34.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 2,702.04% and a negative net margin of 12,725.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INBX. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

