Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Gentex worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 659.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,561 shares of company stock worth $466,490 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

