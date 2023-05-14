Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353,244 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Nutanix worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Nutanix by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nutanix Company Profile

NTNX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.