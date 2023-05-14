Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,803 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,625. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $390.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.43 and a 200 day moving average of $333.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

