Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,991 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,991 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Saia worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,413,000.

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,996 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $280.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.35 and its 200 day moving average is $254.00. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

