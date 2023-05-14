Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,331 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,899,000 after acquiring an additional 221,350 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,120,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 163,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $49,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $49,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,752,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,144,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCBI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

