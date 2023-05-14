Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,522 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,522 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Workiva worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 13.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 45.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth about $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Workiva Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WK stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.17. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $104.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. The business had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,249 shares of company stock worth $3,389,641. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

