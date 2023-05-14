Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,003 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $205.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.66 and a 200-day moving average of $212.87. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $120.43 and a one year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,871 shares of company stock worth $7,131,842. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Further Reading

