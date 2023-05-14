Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,058 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of CACI International worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,927.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $306.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $245.32 and a 1 year high of $319.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.60.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CACI. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.20.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

