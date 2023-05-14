Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,628 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,628 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Align Technology worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Align Technology by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

About Align Technology

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $293.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.01 and its 200-day moving average is $267.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87.

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

