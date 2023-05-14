Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,653 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Pegasystems worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 530.9% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,770 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 1,291.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 638,222 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 63.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 699,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 272,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,485,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,295,000 after acquiring an additional 201,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. StockNews.com cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $55.54.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.73. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $396.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.68%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

