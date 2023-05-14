Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,926 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of PBF Energy worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

