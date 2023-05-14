Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 288,071 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Cadence Bank worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CADE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

