Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,330 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,330 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.58% of American Software worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in American Software by 18.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 926,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141,882 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 32,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in American Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in American Software by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

American Software Price Performance

In related news, President H Allan Dow sold 14,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $181,470.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 97,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President H Allan Dow sold 14,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $181,470.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 97,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $35,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,016 shares in the company, valued at $419,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,563 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Software stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $414.47 million, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.82.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. American Software had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

American Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.50%.

American Software Profile

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.