Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 43,140 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,140 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of -0.01.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,199,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,031,787.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $542,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,357.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,199,069 shares in the company, valued at $26,031,787.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,191 shares of company stock valued at $10,042,034. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

