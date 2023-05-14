Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 55,451 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,451 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Primo Water worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,977,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,764,000 after purchasing an additional 470,410 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,738,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,914,000 after purchasing an additional 198,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,574,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,312,000 after purchasing an additional 388,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Primo Water Stock Performance

PRMW opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.69 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

Primo Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.