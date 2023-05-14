Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 649,467 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,467 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at $28,314,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 589.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,349,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 570.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 915,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 55.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,161,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,894,000 after buying an additional 774,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of GT opened at $14.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 733.50 and a beta of 1.80. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.