Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,986 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Match Group worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,743 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Match Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,256 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,854,000 after purchasing an additional 910,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Match Group by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 765,087 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Match Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Match Group stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.