Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,919 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Sealed Air worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sealed Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

